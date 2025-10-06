Wayne Gretzky is known as The Great One. Gretzky is the greatest player of all time, and will now be continuing his career in association with the NHL. The Great One has signed a new contract to remain with the NHL on TNT with a multi-year extension.

🚨 LATE OFFSEASON NEWS 🚨 Wayne Gretzky has reached a multi-year extension with TNT. WE’RE BACK ON THE AIR THIS WEDNESDAY 🍿 pic.twitter.com/nv9ShaYNhX — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) October 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gretzky joined TNT in 2021 as the lead studio analyst. He was part of the initial staff for this rendition of the NHL on TNT, joining Liam McHugh, Anson Carter, Rich Tocchet, and Paul Bissonnette in the studio. Tochette left the group after the 2023 season and has been replaced by Henrik Lundqvist.

Gretzky provides his expertise on the NHL as a studio analyst, and he has the credentials to offer that analysis. The Canadian played in 1,487 regular-season games as well as 208 games in the playoffs. That was between time with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, and New York Rangers. He is second all-time in regular-season goals, while also having the record for most regular-season assists and points. He also has the records for most goals, assists, and points in the playoffs.

In his time in the NHL, he won the Hart Trophy nine times as the NHL MVP. He also won the Art Ross Trophy ten times for the most points in the season, while adding two Conn Smythe Awards as the playoff MVP. The Great One also lifted the Stanley Cup four times in his NHL career as a player.

He was not as successful as a coach. He coached the Phoenix Coyotes for four seasons, going 143-161-24, but never coached a playoff game.

What is the NHL on TNT?

TNT and the NHL struck a seven-year agreement as the second half of a new media rights deal beginning in the 2021-22 season. They share coverage with ABC and ESPN. TNT shows the Stanley Cup Finals in off-numbered years, as well as showing the Winter Classic and many of the Stadium Series games. The NHL on TNT is the studio shown in conjunction with games, similar to the NBA on TNT.

The contract calls for up to 72 games per year to be shown on the network. Most of these games are shown on Wednesday nights, with many of them as part of doubleheaders. TNT also runs games on Sundays during the later part of the NHL season. Now, fans will be able to see Gretzky on the network for years to come.