For the NHL, size matters.

The hockey competition in next year's Milan Winter Olympics has become a hot topic after it was recently revealed that the ice rink that will be used is shorter than the standard size used in the NHL.

According to a report from The Athletic, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) approved a 196.85-foot surface, which is over three feet shorter than the NHL's. Safety issues have come to the fore, as a shorter ice rink may be more prone to dangerous collisions.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly stressed that the players' safety is their utmost priority.

“(It) doesn’t seem to be anything insurmountable. (I) don’t want to be pessimistic. Most of my information is on the positive side as opposed to the negative side,” said Daly, as quoted by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

“If players feel the ice is unsafe, we are not going to play.”

The IIHF has maintained that the size of the ice rink in Milan shouldn't be an issue.

“While these dimensions differ slightly from a typical NHL rink, they are consistent with IIHF regulations, match the rink size used at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, and are fully consistent with the dimensions the NHL requires as part of its Global Series Game arena specifications,” said the IIHF in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

NHL stars confirmed to play in Milan include Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights, among others.

NHL players will compete in the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014.