The top defenseman on the market has been moved, as Quinn Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild last week. This has made Rasmus Andersson a top target for many teams. Now, one Eastern Conference club, which is struggling, is focusing on the veteran blueliner.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in the Calgary Flames defender. Andersson is going to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and currently has an AAV of $4.55 million for the rest of the year.

Andersson was the 23rd overall pick of the Flames in 2015. The general manager of the team at the time was Brad Treliving, who is the current GM of the Maple Leafs. After his entry-level contract expired, Treliving signed Andersson to a six-year extension that expires this summer.

The Flames blue liner is currently second on the team in points this year, behind Nazem Kadri. He has found the back of the net seven times while also adding 15 assists. The Swede has played 570 games with the Flames, scoring 54 goals while adding 199 assists in his career. He is also recording a team high of 24:08 minutes on ice per game.

The Maple Leafs may need some help on the blue line at the trade deadline. Two of their top defenders are Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo. Tanev has played in just eight games this year and has not played since November 1st. Carlo has been out since November 13th and played in just 18 games this season. He had foot surgery and is out indefinitely.

The Leafs are currently 22nd in the NHL in goals-against per game, but still are 15-12-5 on the season. That places them sixth in the Atlantic Division, but just three points out of a playoff spot. They will face the Washington Capitals on the road on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Flames are 13-17-4, which places them in sixth in the Pacific Division. They also have the second-worst record in the Western Conference and are seven points out of a playoff spot, which could lead them to be sellers. If that comes to pass, Andersson will be one of the primary targets of the team, and the Maple Leafs could make a significant offer for him.