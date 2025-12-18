The Detroit Lions continue to refine their offensive identity, and head coach Dan Campbell addressed the evolution while discussing David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, and the team’s shifting running back rotation Wednesday afternoon. As the Lions lean further into youth, Campbell acknowledged the challenges that accompany reduced opportunities for an established veteran like Montgomery.

Speaking at the team facility, Campbell explained that Montgomery’s role has naturally changed as Gibbs has emerged as the primary option in the backfield. While the production has followed, the Lions’ head coach emphasized that balancing performance with player morale remains an ongoing priority as the season progresses.

Video from the media session, shared by Crunch Time Sports on X (formerly known as Twitter), captured Campbell detailing how the former Chicago Bears running back has handled fewer touches while remaining prepared on a weekly basis.

“David is a PRO, he goes about his business and he handles it. He’s a DAMN GOOD back… I know it’s not easy, but he’s a PRO”

Dan Campbell on Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery and his reduced role “David is a PRO, he goes about his business and he handles it. He’s a DAMN GOOD back… I know it’s not easy, but he’s a PRO” Should David Montgomery get more TOUCHES for the Lions? #OnePride pic.twitter.com/noUIRCD2jm — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) December 17, 2025

The Lions’ running back rotation has steadily tilted toward Gibbs throughout the 2025 season, with Montgomery now functioning as the secondary option. The shift reflects performance trends rather than diminished trust, as the coaching staff continues to prioritize offensive efficiency and situational effectiveness.

ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith expanded on Campbell’s remarks in an article highlighting how frequently the coach revisits Montgomery’s usage during weekly game-planning sessions.

“So I know it can’t be easy. I know it’s not easy,” Campbell said. “He handles his business, and whenever you call his number, he’s ready to go. It’s something I think about a lot—how to get them all involved. When they’re all involved, we’re better. We’re a better offense.”

Montgomery’s reduced workload also carries long-term implications. Smith noted that the veteran is producing at career-low averages while entering a season with a non-guaranteed salary ahead. As the Lions push toward sustained contention, Campbell’s comments underscore the delicate balance between maximizing talent, managing depth, and maintaining professionalism within a crowded backfield.