Sometimes, it's better to expect the unexpected when it comes to NHL trade rumors. Even though it makes perfect sense for Quinn Hughes to join his brothers on the New Jersey Devils, it could be a team like the Philadelphia Flyers who swoop in and steal the Vancouver Canucks' superstar defenseman. The Flyers have been in the middle of a successful rebuild that has their prospect cupboard stocked and is projected to have over $30 million in cap space to spend before next season.

The impressive thing for the Flyers is that they are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference despite having one of the lowest payrolls. Head coach Rick Tocchet has been getting the most out of his gritty group, something he did in Vancouver until his messaging went stale. It's becoming clear that those issues might be more a result of a toxic locker-room culture than a problem with the former NHLers' coaching.

One person for whom the messaging never got stale was Hughes. His play was always near the top of the league under Tocchet, including his first Norris Trophy in the 2023-24 season. Even during last season's struggles, Hughes was a finalist for the Top Defenseman award.

It'd be nothing against the Flyers if Hughes' first choice were to team up with his brothers on the Devils. However, if that doesn't work out, Philadelphia would be happy to be the second choice. With the stocked cupboard that the Flyers possess, they are likely in a much better position to get the deal done.

Perfect Quinn Hughes trade Flyers must offer Canucks

The Flyers already said they wouldn't include top prospect Porter Martone or last year's Calder Trophy finalist Matvei Michkov in any deals for Hughes, according to Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff. Putting those kinds of restrictions on a deal for a perennial Norris Trophy candidate makes it very difficult to get it done, and a bidding war could force their hand. If the Flyers are smart, they'd reconsider their position on Michkov and include him in the deal, considering some of the recent red flags surrounding the young Russian star.

Flyers receive: Quinn Hughes

Canucks receive: Matvei Michkov, Cam York, Toronto Maple Leafs' 2027 first-round pick

Any team that will trade for Quinn Hughes and persuade him away from joining the Devils will need to blow the Canucks away with an offer. The Flyers' sending this deal also comes with the caveat that Hughes would sign a long-term extension to stay with the team. There would be no way to give away so many assets to lose him after this season.

The Flyers have an influx of undersized defensemen on their roster, something that Di Marco also noted in his article. It wouldn't make much sense to keep them all on the roster, and sending Cam York the other way is a good plan to free up some room on the blueline and help the Canucks replace a portion of Hughes' production. York is a former first-round pick and is on pace for the most productive season of his career.

Philadelphia filled the cupboards over the past few seasons with multiple first-round picks. They've taken Michkov, Oliver Bonk, Jett Luchanko, Porter Martone, and Jack Nesbitt since 2023. Trading away Toronto's top-10 protected first-rounder in 2027 wouldn't be too much of a hit to their assets, especially when they still have their own first. If the Flyers project they'll be better than the Leafs next season, they could take a chance on trading their own.

The Flyers have a unique opportunity to improve their playoff chances this season without hurting too much of their future, depending on where you stand on Michkov. If there is any way to get a deal done, they should move quickly.