The Anaheim Ducks are surging at the top of the Pacific Division in early December. Anaheim has long been seen as an up-and-coming team. With a young nucleus that includes Pavel Mintyukov, Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, and Beckett Sennecke on the roster, this is a team that could compete for a very long time. However, not every member of this core may be on the team when the postseason comes around.

Recent reports emerged about a potential trade involving Mintyukov. The former first-round pick has skated in 23 of Anaheim's 26 games to this point. However, the young defender hasn't seen the ice too much. He has averaged around 16 minutes a game, placing him sixth in ice time among the team's regular defensemen.

“After back-to-back healthy scratches, word filtered that Ducks defenceman Pavel Mintyukov would like to be moved if he’s not going to play. He has fallen behind Jackson LaCombe and Olen Zellweger on the left side of Anaheim’s defence,” Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman wrote of the situation back on November 20th.

“Ian Moore, who had a strong camp, was elevated in Mintyukov’s place. This is the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft, so Ducks GM Pat Verbeek will not be rushed into anything. Something to keep an eye on.”

Mintyukov certainly still has the potential to become a top defenseman in this league. However, the fit with the Ducks certainly isn't perfect. With this in mind, here are two teams that serve as intriguing trade destinations for the former first-round pick.

Canucks could add Pavel Mintyukov after Quinn Hughes trade

The Vancouver Canucks have had an extremely disappointing start to the 2025-26 season. Entering play Wednesday, they owned a record of 10-14-4, sitting just one point clear of the last-placed Calgary Flames in the Pacific Division. At this point, it's likely the Canucks will become sellers and begin stockpiling future assets.

The biggest question for the Canucks concerns captain Quinn Hughes. Vancouver's captain is a free agent after the 2026-27 season. At this time, an extension between the two sides appears unlikely. If they can re-sign him, the Canucks could opt to trade Hughes either this season or in the summer.

The Ducks could certainly make a play for Hughes, using Mintyukov as a part of the package. However, even if Hughes goes elsewhere, the fit with the Canucks makes sense for Mintyukov. He could head to Vancouver and learn from Adam Foote, who was a very accomplished defenseman in his playing days. And he could be the defender the Canucks build their next core around.

Flyers lack a young, top-pairing defenseman

The Philadelphia Flyers are another team that are in the “up and coming” camp with the Ducks. Philadelphia hasn't experienced the same success, to be fair. But the Flyers entered play Wednesday holding onto a playoff spot in the East. They could use this momentum to add both a short and long-term piece to their roster.

Philadelphia lacks a potential top-pairing defenseman on the younger side. Oliver Bonk, a former first-round pick in his own right, is the closest option. The Flyers could address this in the NHL Draft, for sure. However, the opportunity is here to add an established NHL player with this sort of upside.

The Ducks and Flyers are certainly no strangers when it comes to trades, either. These teams pulled off the Cutter Gauthier trade back in January 2024. And over the summer, they came together again on the Trevor Zegras trade. This sort of familiarity does help in negotiations. It could give Philadelphia the inside track to acquire Mintyukov if he becomes available this season.