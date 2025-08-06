The old adage may say that “things have to get worse before they get better.” But New York Yankees reliever Devin Williams has got to be wondering just when he'd be hitting rock bottom. Williams' freefall from All-Star closer to expendable reliever continued on Tuesday, as he once again crumbled in a high-leverage situation in a 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone continued to have faith in Williams, but that faith evidently did not pay off. Williams was sent to the mound to begin the eighth inning and he got one out (a Marcus Semien groundout) before everything went off the rails once more for the 30-year-old reliever.

After Adolis Garcia hit a double, Williams proceeded to walk Joc Pederson and Wyatt Langford in consecutive at-bats before allowing a two-run single from Rowdy Tellez, which was more than enough to give Texas the victory amid New York's continued offensive struggles.

One of the worst feelings as a baseball fan is when a manager goes to a struggling reliever in high leverage knowing full well that dude is gonna blow it. Anyway, here’s what Devin Williams did tonight pic.twitter.com/mmDvagQjTE — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) August 6, 2025

Williams is trying his best, and it's difficult to imagine anyone being more hard on one's self than the former All-Star. But ever since Williams allowed the game-losing runs that cost the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2024 MLB playoffs, everything hasn't been the same for him.

His confidence is shot, and at this point, the Yankees fanbase is expecting the worst whenever he's on the mound. And as expected, yet another meltdown from Williams prompted a wave of wild reactions from Yankees fans on social media.

“I’m genuinely numb to it by now I laugh out of hysteria. There is not one situation for Devin Williams to pitch in the rest of the year. Not one. If we’re up 20, nope. Down 20, nope would rather Ahmed Rosario,” X user @dmo_derek wrote.

“Devin Williams is up there with Stephen Drew for my least favorite Yankee ever Guy is a f**king loser who can’t hack it out of a small market when nobody is watching,” @WakaFlockaFleet added.

“Nestor Cortes gave up one of the biggest HR in World Series history and I would still prefer having him on the roster over Devin Williams,” @HollywoodHOLG furthered.

Devin Williams coming in to blow it pic.twitter.com/WoLvCY1r0E — 🔥 (@jazz4mvp) August 6, 2025

Yankees fans direct as much anger towards Devin Williams to Aaron Boone

At this point, Yankees fans are lashing out every which way, looking for people to blame amid the team's horrid stretch that has them in danger of falling off the pace in the playoff race.

One person Yankees fans are directing their ire towards is the team's manager, deeming Boone just as frustrating as Williams for continuing to rely on someone who's clearly as out of form as the 30-year-old former closer is.

“Way to go Arron Boone.. what is it going to take for this a**hole to get fired… the ABSOLUTE worst manager I’ve ever seen.and Devin Williams can’t pitch his way out of a paper bag…” @Steve44920142 wrote.

“Only an idiot wouldn’t have traded Devin Williams at the deadline. Literally a bag of baseballs would have been a sufficient return. He is a LOSER at his core just like Aaron Boone,” @SteveTheScholar furthered.