The Pittsburgh Penguins were relatively quiet at the NHL trade deadline. Their big move, sending Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor to the Vancouver Canucks for a first-rounder, happened well before March 7. They made some moves around the perimeter but kept their core, namely Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rackell. That should concern Penguins fans, as this core needs a significant change.

Both Rakell and Karlsson have multiple years left on their contracts. Rakell is signed through 2028 with a $5 million cap hit. Karlsson is locked up through 2027 at $10 million. While that does mean they could be traded this offseason or at the next trade deadline, their value may never be higher than it was on March 7. The trade market heavily favored sellers this year which could change in the future.

Rakell could have been one of the best pieces traded at this deadline. If the Penguins retained some of his salary, they could have gotten a first-round pick and a top prospect. The Islanders got that haul from the Colorado Avalanche for Brock Nelson, who is having a far worse season. Rakell is not part of the problem, with 31 goals in 69 games, but at 31 years old he won't be part of the solution.

Karlsson is a different story, as his play has taken a step down and his cap hit is significant. But he stepped up in the 4 Nations Face-Off for Team Sweden. That showed NHL teams that in a playoff setting, he can turn back the clock. But he stayed in Pittsburgh at the trade deadline.

There is nothing wrong with keeping talent around Sidney Crosby through another great individual season. But given the opportunity to push their assets into the future, Kyle Dubas should have taken it.

The Penguins cannot get stuck in the middle of this rebuild

Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang have all outlined their desires to play out their careers in Pittsburgh. It is great for Penguins fans to get to see every game of their careers. And their organization likely enjoys having full buildings even with a terrible team to watch the legends play.

Not taking the best steps for the organization just to please those players is not an acceptable business model, however. The Penguins don't have to trade one of their three Hall-of-Famers but tearing down the core around them is a must. Rakell could have netted them the next Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin but instead, he will play out the string of a lost season in the Steel City.

The current situation in Pittsburgh is not working and part of the problem is goaltending. Tristan Jarry has been brutal again this year, even spending time in the AHL during the season. The Penguins should engage in serious conversation with the Anaheim Ducks about a trade for John Gibson but after the deadline, fans should not have faith that it will happen.

The Penguins need to understand that the current core is not going to give Crosby, Malkin, and Letang another shot at the Cup. Rakell and Karlsson can be great players, but the current formula is not working. That may lead to Mike Sullivan's firing this offseason, but it should lead to bigger changes than that. As long as the Penguins are running out this lineup, fans should not have much faith that things will change.

The Penguins do have two first-round picks in this year's NHL draft. That is a solid start to building a competitor around Crosby but they needed to do more at the trade deadline to turn this rotten core into a Cup contender quickly.