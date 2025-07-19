Coming off yet another disappointing Eastern Conference Finals loss, things need to change with the Carolina Hurricanes. General manager Eric Tulsky and head coach Rod Brind'Amour know this. There are areas on the team that need to be improved upon, most notably the team's blueline. NHL Trade Rumors' Jeremy Tingly discussed the Hurricanes' interest in potentially trading for Pittsburgh Penguins veteran Erik Karlsson.

“The team lost Brent Burns to free agency this summer and now have a big hole to fill on the right side of their blueline,” wrote Tingly on Saturday. “It's going to come down to money as Karlsson's on the books for two more seasons at $10 million AAV, and if the Penguins will retain at least 20% of his remaining salary, the Hurricanes would apparently jump on the opportunity.”

Karlsson would be a strong addition to the Carolina defense. Although the price tag would be high, the Hurricanes could afford it. As the team looks to get over a Florida Panthers-sized hump, talented players that have proven themselves over and over again like Karlsson would be ideal pickups. Can they swing a deal with the Penguins that would help both sides?

Hurricanes could use defensive reinforcements before upcoming season

Although Karlsson is aging, he'd be worth the risk due to the upside he'd bring to Carolina. Losing Burns in free agency does sting but replacing him with a younger veteran that has been one of the league's best defensemen wouldn't be a bad idea. Tulsky's biggest question mark was retaining Nik Ehlers, but the team took care of business on that front. Now, they must strengthen themselves for another run at the Stanley Cup.

There's no question that the Hurricanes are still considered one of the Eastern Conference's best teams. Brind'Amour and his staff have helped the team's current core grow and improve. Now is the time to add onto it. By swinging a trade for Karlsson, then Carolina's window to contend for another Stanley Cup would certainly open wider.