For the second straight season, the Tampa Bay Lightning's campaign came to an end at the hands of the Florida Panthers. The two in-state rivals have clashed for NHL supremacy over the last few seasons, and once again, the Panthers captured the Stanley Cup. The team down in Sunrise has won back-to-back Cups and is looking to join rare company with a threepeat.

However, don't be surprised to see the Lightning raise an issue with their quest. The Bolts went back-to-back in 2019-20 and 2020-21, so they know what this type of success tastes like. The team's core, led by captain Victor Hedman, all-world goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Russian sniper Nikita Kucherov, remembers those triumphs. It's something they would love to experience once again. If they want to do so, then it's certainly possible they will face Florida along the way.

While Hedman and other Lightning stars were around for the team's last climb to the mountaintop, many current contributors were not. One of those contributors is left winger Jake Guentzel, Kucherov's wing partner on the first line. In between the pair is All-Star center Brayden Point, one of the best at his position in the NHL. Due to the presence of both superstars, Guentzel will take another big step forward in his game in 2025-26. In fact, he'll lead the team in arguably its most important individual category: Points.

Jake Guentzel leads the Lightning in overall points

After setting a career high in points with 80 last season, Guentzel is geared up for his second season in Bolts blue. Signed to be longtime captain Steven Stamkos' replacement last summer, the former Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes standout proved that he'd be able to fill that role. 80 points in 80 games is a pretty good pace. However, it feels like Guentzel is ready to hit the next level. His connection with his fellow attackers, like this play with Nick Paul, shows just how impressive the American playmaker is when he's in sync.

That hand-eye coordination? Pure serotonin, mainlined. Jake Guentzel days until Lightning hockey is back. pic.twitter.com/mKkxafw9NG — NICK PAUL’S HYPEMAN (@NPaul_20) August 11, 2025

The 77 points in 67 games with the Penguins and Hurricanes in 2023-24 shows he can hit that level. The next goal should be 100 points. Due to multiple factors, Guentzel will not only eclipse 90 points in 2025-26 but also surpass the 100-point plateau. The winger's projected 110 points will narrowly lead the Lightning, as Kucherov, his fellow linemate, will be hot on his heels with 107 this season. Nevertheless, offensive improvements across the board, particularly from Guentzel, will help Tampa Bay push deep into the playoffs once again.

Jonas Johansson steps up for Lightning amid injury

Once again, Vasilevskiy is a key part of the Lightning's core. In fact, many fans would argue that the Russian netminder is considered to be the most important part of that core. As Vasilevskiy goes, so do the Bolts. Many of Tampa Bay's wins during their back-to-back Stanley Cup runs came on the back of Vasy's efforts. That's why if he goes down, things could get hairy pretty quickly at Amalie Arena this season.

Johansson has played 26 and 19 games, respectively, in each of his two seasons with the Lightning. He started the first two months in 2023-24, when Vasy was still recovering from a procedure. A solid first month led to a backslide in his second 30 days as the starter. After two more starts to start December, Vasilevskiy was back.

This season, Johansson will once again fill in for the all-world netminder. Due to Vasy's heavy workload and increasing age – he's already 31 years old – he will likely deal with injury once again. If it happens this season, his backup will have to shoulder a starter's workload, even if it's only for a few weeks. Not only will the 29-year-old Swede do that, but his play in replacement of Vasy could even earn him time during a postseason run next summer.

Lightning beat Panthers to clinch Stanley Cup berth

As all Lightning fans know, their season has ended at the hands of the Panthers in each of the last two years. The inability to get past their in-state rivals in the first round twice has been frustrating to not only Tampa Bay but their fanbase as well. The vitriol between the two Florida-based franchises has only increased over the last few seasons. This year's first-round matchup between the Lightning and Panthers was a particularly nasty one, with multiple dirty hits leading to fines and suspensions on both sides.

However, this season, the rivals will not meet in the first round. In fact, both Tampa Bay and Florida will meet in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a trip to play for Lord Stanley on the line. This time, though, it will be the Bolts that win the day. In another heated series, the Lightning and Panthers will play seven games, with the rivals not backing down in any of the matchups. It will still be a very physical and high-strung series, although the suspensions and fines won't be as numerous.

When it's all said and done, the Lightning will return to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2021-22. This time, a first-time matchup between Tampa Bay and the Winnipeg Jets will take place. The series will be defined by the matchup in goal, with Vasilevskiy opposing the Jets' Connor Hellebuyck. After the offensive explosions in the last few Stanley Cup Finals, this series will be a gritty, low-scoring affair. Would the Bolts come out on top? If so, then it would be once again due in part to the play of Vasilevskiy.