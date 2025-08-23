With their preseason opener a month out, the Tampa Bay Lightning are continuing their prep for the 2025-26 season. This year's team is already looking stronger than the roster that lost once again to the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Panthers' win catapulted them to a Stanley Cup title for the second year in a row. If the Lightning hope to prevent their rivals from accomplishing that for a third time in a row, more of their roster needs to step up.

Everyone knows the exploits of players like Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman and Brayden Point. Andrei Vasilevskiy is considered to be one of, if not the, best goaltenders in the world today. The Lightning have had so much success in the recent past due to these stars and others. Even when former captain Steven Stamkos departed for Nashville last summer, Tampa Bay GM Julien BriseBois already had a younger and more explosive replacement in Jake Guentzel ready to go.

Despite all the stars, the Bolts went on those long Stanley Cup runs due to a deep third and fourth line that was the heart of those teams. Yanni Gourde was a big part of those Cup wins, and he's re-signed with the team for another six years. It's likely that he will retire once the deal is done, since he's already almost 34 years old. With Gourde likely to lead the third line, one player who could replace him in that role by the time the season ends is the rising Gage Goncalves.

Gage Goncalves looks to outperform Lightning bridge contract

A restricted free agent entering this offseason, Goncalves re-signed on a two-year contract worth $1.2 million per season. It's a classic BriseBois bridge contract. Goncalves continued to show improvement as last season progressed. He had 20 points (eight goals and 12 assists) over 60 games and was entrusted with some key assignments during the Panthers series.

Now entering his second season with a full-time role in Tampa Bay, Goncalves will look to climb up the ladder. The 24-year-old could carve out a role on the third line, particularly if his offensive game continues to grow. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper values third- and fourth-line contributors who can pitch in their fair share of points while doling out punishment to the opposition. While Goncalves isn't a towering figure at just over 6-foot-1, he could become a Tyler Johnson-like contributor moving forward. If Goncalves emulates one of the former “Triplets,” then he has a bright future in Bolt blue.

Jakob Pelletier could reach his potential with Tampa

Signed to a three-year deal this offseason, Pelletier is precisely the type of gamble that BriseBois likes to roll the dice on. A former first-round pick of the Calgary Flames, the team traded the winger to the Philadelphia Flyers before the trade deadline last year. 2024-25 was the most productive campaign of his career, notching 19 points in 49 games between Calgary and Philadelphia. While he didn't show enough for the Flyers to bring him back, there was enough for BriseBois and the Lightning to take a shot on him.

It's a shot that could pay off handsomely. After all, one of the Bolts' biggest weaknesses last season was their offensive depth. At the trade deadline, the Lightning brought Gourde back in addition to Oliver Bjorkstrand in an effort to improve their attack. It helped, but it was clear that more was needed heading into this season. Don't be surprised if Pelletier lives up to his first-round status in his first season with the Bolts. Cooper and his staff will love to see just how much he can bring to the bottom-six.

JJ Moser looks to cement role on Lightning blue line

Fourteen points in 54 games doesn't sound like a breakout candidate in some regards. After all, defenseman J.J Moser was healthier and more productive during his final two seasons with the former Arizona Coyotes than he was during his first season with the Lightning in 2024-25. However, the form that he showed in those 54 games showcased why he was the main part of the return for Mikhail Sergachev. Despite dealing with injuries, it was clear at many times that the Bolts had a gem on their hands.

Now entering his second season calling Tampa Bay home, it's clear that big things are expected for Moser. The 25-year-old will be a restricted free agent after this season. The better he performs, the better his next deal will look. The Lightning will almost certainly bring him back if he stays on the ice and continues to progress.

If Goncalves, Pelletier and Moser can all take the next step in 2025-26, Tampa Bay's chances of getting past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will certainly be better.