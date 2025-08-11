Ever since the Tampa Bay Lightning appeared in three straight Stanley Cups from 2020 to 2022, the organization has backslid a bit. While many contributors from those teams left for other opportunities, the Lightning's core remained largely intact. In fact, the team didn't lose a true core piece until former captain Steven Stamkos left in free agency last summer. Even after his departure, GM Julien BriseBois and his staff quickly found his replacement in Jake Guentzel.

The move was yet another masterstroke from the Bolts' GM. Guentzel seamlessly slid into Stammer's old role, providing even more than the former team captain. While this offseason hasn't been nearly as splashy as 2024, BriseBois and the Tampa Bay brass were still busy. Resigning Gage Goncalves was an under the radar move that could benefit the club for at least the next couple of seasons. Jakob Pelletier and Pontus Holmberg were signed to beef up the third and fourth lines.

Yet, one area that BriseBois did not address was goaltender. With Andrei Vasilevskiy still firmly entrenched in the number one spot, the need wasn't as large as other areas of the team. Jonas Johansson has proven himself to be a decent number two goaltender, as long as he has the defensive help required. However, it feels as if this was an area that Tampa Bay should have addressed. While the free agent market wasn't particularly deep, there was one name in particular that could have really boosted the Bolts' goaltending room. That name is Jake Allen, who resigned with the New Jersey Devils. So, why didn't the Lightning make a move to bring him to Tampa?

Signing Jake Allen would have fortified Lightning goaltending

At 35 years old, Allen does have a wealth of experience. He's still currently slated to be one of the Devils' starting goaltenders alongside Jacob Markstrom. Last season, he started 29 games and played in 31 for New Jersey. It's clear that he's still a solid option in goal, with a save percentage of .908 in 2024-25. It was the highest mark he posted since his final season with the St. Louis Blues in 2019-20 (.927 percentage). As long as he stays healthy, Allen still has a few more years left in the NHL.

So, why weren't at least a couple of those years in Tampa? Well, Allen and Markstrom (current age: 36) are likely going to split time in New Jersey as the starters. It's an effective way to keep both aging netminders healthy, and allows coach Sheldon Keefe to balance their time. With the Lightning, Allen wouldn't have the same opportunity. He'd be the number two to Vasilevskiy.

However, strengthening the position behind “Vasy” is a move that a Stanley Cup contender would do. Having a strong number two to step in when the Russian needs a break, or if he's out for a stretch due to injury, could help the Lightning stay in contention. A lot of analysts and fans would argue that Vasilevskiy is Tampa Bay's most important player. Wouldn't it make sense to have a backup to that player that can keep your team above water when needed? Allen would have been that safety net. Now, the Bolts will once again head into a new season with question marks behind their all-world goaltender.