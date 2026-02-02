The Tampa Bay Lightning are taking on the Boston Bruins in the 2026 NHL Stadium Series. Tampa is looking to create some real distance between itself and other contenders in the Atlantic Division. And they got off to a blazing fast start thanks to Brandon Hagel.

Hagel was fighting for a loose puck in the offensive zone, and took what looked to be a desperation shot on goal. It was the right decision, as the puck went past Jeremy Swayman and into the Bruins goal. This goal came 11 seconds into the contest, making this the fastest goal in outdoor game history, according to the NHL.

This is the second outdoor game the state of Florida has hosted this year. On January 2nd, the Florida Panthers played host to the New York Rangers for the 2026 Winter Classic. This game did not go well for the hosts, as they dropped the bout 5-2 to the Rangers.

The Lightning were unable to build upon their own lead in this contest. Boston pushed for an equalizer, and they got more than that. Alex Steeves scored to tie the game 1-1. And with less than five minutes remaining, Morgan Geekie gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

Boston is one team hoping to gain some ground from this game as well. They have won 10 of their last 12 games, and are only five points back of Tampa for first in the Atlantic. This is a game with serious implications for the upcoming playoff chase.

Hagel gave his team a jolt to begin the game, but they need to work their way out of it now. It will certainly be interesting to see how the rest of Sunday night's matchup plays out.