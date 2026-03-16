OKLAHOMA CITY — For the second consecutive game, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault featured Ajay Mitchell in his starting lineup. After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extended his streak of 20+ point games to 128, in a 116-103 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Daigneault discussed Mitchell's impact as part of his starting 5.

For Daigneault, Mitchell has proven himself enough to earn a starting spot amid the Thunder's marquee matchups, he said, during his postgame media availability.

“We’re going to need him and he’s not played a ton of games despite being a high-impact player,” Daigneault said. “So, the opportunity to get him out early in the game in some of these high-level games is an opportunity we want to take advantage of right now.”

Mitchell finished with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 27 minutes for the Thunder. Mitchell emerged as one of Oklahoma City's premier impact players off the bench. In only his second season, Ajay made significant strides that made him a shoo-in for Daigneault's various lineups.

Mitchell's playmaking and scoring abilities, combined with his defensive prowess, has led to him becoming one of Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault's go-to players this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Ajay Mitchell's impact for Thunder

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Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander found out he scored 20 points after a 3-point play sent the crowd at the Paycom Center into pandemonium. He extended his streak of scoring 20+ points to 128 consecutive games.

Then, after the win, Gilgeous-Alexander explained how important Ajay Mitchell is to the Thunder.

“A guy that can go make a play at any given time,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “A guy that can pass, dribble, shoot at a high level, on a basketball floor, and also defend. And having guys like that on the court is a luxury. You kind of have no holes out there when he's out on the court from his position standpoint. So, it's a luxury having him out there. I don't think we've lost since he's been back, and it's no surprise.

“He's a really good basketball player. Makes us a better team. Makes us pretty hard to guard, and hard to score on, on both ends.”

The Thunder swept its four-game home stand to extend its winning streak to eight straight following Sunday's 13-point win against the Timberwolves.