The Green Bay Packers know they have work left to do in free agency before they start concentrating on the NFL Draft. They have not been very active to this point, but they have re-signed Sean Rhyan to play center and they have also brought in Javon Hargrave at defensive tackle.

That move is more than sneaky good, because it will help their team and it will also hurt the rival Minnesota Vikings because he was a solid performer in the middle of the defensive line.

Rhyan did not break the bank, but he did gets a three-year, $33 million contract with $11 million guaranteed. The Packers clearly believe that he did a solid job and will only get better from this point forward.

The 33-year-old Hargrave could be something of a bargain as he signed a two-year, $23 million contract to play in the middle of the defensive line. He can clog up the running lanes because he is a 6-2, 307-pound stalwart who has played for new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the past.

Packers need a solid backup quarterback

There are more moves to make, but the most important one at this point is finding a solid back-up quarterback who can come in for Jordan Love and get the job done in case of an injury. The Packers were certainly prepared in that area a year ago when they had Malik Willis, and he performed at a very high level. He did so well that he was signed by the Miami Dolphins and will be their starter in the upcoming season.

Willis signed a three-year, $67 million deal with the Dolphins, and $45 million is guaranteed, per Spotrac. Willis was able to secure his impressive contract because of the work he did for the Packers in the last two seasons.

He played in 7 games for the Packers in 2024 and completed 40 of 54 passes for 550 yards with 3 TDs and no interceptions. The Packers went 2-0 in the games he started.

Willis played in 4 games last season and started once. He completed an impressive 30 of 35 passes for 522 yards with 3 TDs and kept it clean on the interception side of the ledger. Willis has not thrown an interception since his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

Cousins leads the way among potential backup QBs

Some of the top available quarterbacks at this point include Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota, Tyrod Taylor, Joe Flacco, Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz.

The belief here is that Cousins and Mariota are the two best backups available and that Cousins would be the top fit for the Packers.

The 37-year-old Cousins has played 14 years in the NFL and the last two were with the Atlanta Falcons. Cousins signed a free-agent deal with the Falcons prior to the 2024 season and it appeared he would be their long-term starter after six solid seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

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However, shortly after he signed with the Falcons, that team selected Michael Penix in the first round of the 2024 Draft. It was a curious move and it seemed the Falcons had made a move for Cousins' replacement before he had a chance to play his first game with them.

Nevertheless, Cousins showed off his accuracy by completed 303 of 453 passes for 3,508 yards with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He started 14 games for the Falcons in 2024 and 8 games last year before he was released in the offseason.

He has been a Pro Bowl performer four times in his career. Cousins had a remarkable season in 2022 when he completed 424 of 643 passes for 4,547 yards with 29 TDs and 14 interceptions.

While Cousins is not an overly elusive quarterback, he knows how to step up in the pocket, buy time for his receivers to get open and deliver the ball on time and with great accuracy. He has completed 66.7 percent of his passes throughout his career.

Mariota has had success as a backup

Mariota appeared to have the makeup of a star quarterback when he was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2015. He had been a brilliant college quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner (2014) with intelligence and superior athletic ability at Oregon, but he has never been a dominant starter in the NFL.

Mariota is an 11-year NFL veteran. After spending the first 5 years of his career with the Titans, he has also been with the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. His 2022 season with the Falcons saw him complete 184 of 300 passes for 2,219 yards with 15 TDs and 9 interceptions.

Mariota has regularly shown off his ability to run with the ball. He ran for 297 yards last season and averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

While a good case can be made for either Cousins or Mariota, the fact that Cousins played six years in the division for the Vikings makes him ideal when competing against other NFC North teams. The importance of a solid backup quarterback can never be overstated. Bringing in Cousins would be an excellent choice for Green Bay and could help them win the NFC North title.