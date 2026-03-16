OKLAHOMA CITY — Beating a 63-year-old streak with his 127 consecutive 20+ point performance in a 104-102 win against the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nearly saw his streak end there. Midway through the fourth quarter, with a 12-point lead intact, he was still 10 points shy. Then, Gilgeous-Alexander went into closeout mode, which led him to save his streak and a 116-103 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After scoring five points on back-to-back possessions, including a contested 3-pointer by Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards, Gilgeous-Alexander drew a shooting foul on Edwards to complete a 3-point play to reach 20 points. During the Timberwolves’ ensuing timeout, Gilgeous-Alexander looked up and realized what the standing ovation at the Paycom Center was for.

“I didn’t realize until they were screaming after the free throw. I was kind of confused,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Then I realized, ‘Oh, s*it, the 20-point streak.’ Hats off to the guys tonight. They did a hell of a job of taking what the game gave them and being ready. I had 10 assists tonight, and they were ready to knock down shots. So, shoutout to those guys.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on when he realized he extended his 20+ point streak to 128: “I didn’t realize until they were screaming after the free throw. I was kind of confused… Then I realized, ‘oh, s*it, the 20-point streak” pic.twitter.com/pigozVokah — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 15, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 20 points made him one of three Thunder players to finish with 20+ points in Sunday’s win, including All-Star Chet Holmgren (21 points) and Isaiah Joe (20 points), who finished 8-for-14 from the floor, including four threes. Jared McCain added 15 points on 5-of-9 3-point attempts.

SGA extends 20+ point streak to 128 in Thunder win

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Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extended his streak of most consecutive 20+ point games in NBA history by scoring 10 points in the final six minutes of Sunday’s 13-point win (116-103) against the Timberwolves. Drawing a shooting foul on Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards, Gilgeous-Alexander extended his 20+ point streak from the free-throw line on a 3-point play.

After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on the final frame, reminding reporters that keeping his historic 20+ point game streak going will fall second to doing everything in his power to secure a Thunder win.

“I didn’t care about anything besides winning the game, as usual,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The game tonight was like so junky, low-scoring, they’re obviously a good defense, we’re a good defense; so, it’s no surprise. To me, those types of things have never mattered. It’s just always about walking out of here with a W.

“If I have a night like I have tonight, and we win the way we win tonight, for the rest of the season, I’ll be the happiest guy on earth. So, winning is all that matters.”

The Thunder will look to extend its winning streak when it begins its five-game road trip with Tuesday’s matchup against the Magic.