The Tampa Bay Lightning might still be in the thick of playoff positioning in the Atlantic Division, but their priority is making sure their best players are 100% healthy. Brandon Hagel played the full game in Tuesday night's loss to the Montreal Canadiens, but he is doubtful for the Lightning's game on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to head coach Jon Cooper via NHL.com.

Cooper designated Hagel as day-to-day with whatever is bothering him after the Canadiens matchup. It isn't the first time that Hagel missed some games this season, and he has been taking a beating in some of the Lightning's rough Atlantic Division contests. After also spending his Olympic break representing Canada in Milano-Cortina, Hagel's best interest could be to take some time off.

Brandon Hagel's ascent to being one of the Lightning's best players continued this season, as he has 73 points in 69 games. It's nearly impossible for him to eclipse his career-high of 90 points from last season, but he is on pace for his second consecutive year averaging over a point per game. Any extended absence will be a massive loss for the Lightning, in what projects to be a difficult playoff gauntlet in a competitive Eastern Conference.

The Lightning are in for a fight in their remaining games to keep home ice in the first round. They are currently sitting at 98 points, second in the division, two points behind the Buffalo Sabres and two points ahead of the Canadiens. If the playoffs ended today, they'd be hosting Game 1 of the first round against the Canadiens, but after Montreal's win on Tuesday night, that is no longer a foregone conclusion.