The New York Yankees are off to a historic start, anchored by dominant pitching from Max Fried and Cam Schlittler atop the rotation. Their early success has driven a run-prevention surge that ranks among the most effective six-game stretches in modern MLB history.

New York has allowed just six total runs across its first six contests, the third-fewest in MLB history over that span. The mark immediately establishes the Yankees as a serious early-season contender built on pitching depth and consistency.

The Yankees opened the season on the road against the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners, going 5–1 while controlling games with strong pitching performances. The staff recorded three shutouts in the first five games, consistently limiting scoring opportunities and keeping opposing lineups off balance.

Fried has anchored the rotation, delivering 13.1 scoreless innings to begin his Yankees tenure. Schlittler has complemented that effort, emerging as a reliable option with multiple scoreless outings and precise command.

MLB's Sarah Langs shared the achievement on X, formerly Twitter, following the 5-3 road win in Seattle.

“The Yankees have allowed six runs this season, third-fewest by a team in its first six games in MLB history, behind only:

2002 Giants and 1915 Phillies (five each).”

Langs’ post underscores the rarity of this stretch, as the Yankees also matched the 1943 Cardinals by allowing just three runs over a five-game span, further emphasizing the staff’s dominance.

Despite injuries to Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, the club continues to excel to start the 2026 season. The bullpen has played a vital role, preserving leads and closing out tight games.

The early hot stretch by the Yankees has displayed strong preparation, disciplined execution, and a clear identity centered on pitching, defense, and consistent situational awareness.

As New York prepares for its home opener vs. the Miami Marlins on Friday, this historic start sets a clear tone. If Fried and Schlittler maintain their form, the Yankees’ pitching staff could define the team’s identity throughout the 2026 season and beyond.