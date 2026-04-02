The tension between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks shot up in the fourth quarter at Kia Center on Wednesday after Goga Bitadze committed a dangerous foul.

Jock Landale was going up for a shot when Bitadze grabbed his right shoulder, sending him to the ground. Landale rolled in pain after the incident.

Dyson Daniels immediately went after Bitadze and pushed him. Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Johnson restrained Daniels and diffused the situation before it escalated into a brawl.

Goga Bitadze was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul on this play 👀 Good or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/UYRsjK6J99 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2026

Bitadze was assessed a flagrant 2 foul, leading to an automatic ejection with seven minutes left in the contest.

The 26-year-old center from Georgia finished with four points, five rebounds, two blocks, and three turnovers in 15 minutes off the bench.

The Magic lost to the Hawks, 130-101.

Bitadze recently got into a verbal tussle with Luka Doncic during the Magic's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Doncic accused Bitadze of getting too personal and hitting below the belt. Bitadze flatly denied Doncic's claims.

The animosity between the Magic and the Hawks has increased over the years, with Onyeka Okongwu even admitting that they do not like Orlando and vice versa.

There have been other physical altercations as well, including Desmond Bane pulling Okonwgu to the floor before spiking the ball at him. Okongwu had his revenge in their second meeting.

With the defeat to the Hawks, the Magic fell to 40-36. They are 2-8 in their last 10 meetings. Obviously, it is not a good place to be heading into the playoffs.

Orlando will face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.