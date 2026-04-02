The Baltimore Orioles made history Wednesday with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers, as catcher Samuel Basallo became the first player in Major League Baseball to end a game with a successful Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge.

With two outs in the top of the ninth and a 1-2 count, Orioles reliever Albert Suarez threw a fastball to Evan Carter that home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez ruled a ball, evening the count at 2-2. Basallo immediately signaled for a challenge by tapping his helmet. Replay confirmed the pitch clipped the upper outside corner of the strike zone, overturning the call to a strikeout and ending the game.

For the first time EVER, we have a walk off ABS challenge and the Orioles ML cashes ✅ We LOVE the ABS System, man. pic.twitter.com/8CTNGQQBkN — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) April 1, 2026

“I thought, ‘Why not use it?'” Basallo said through an interpreter (via MLB.com). “Better to use it and see what happens.”

The 21-year-old also contributed offensively, hitting a 437-foot home run off Nathan Eovaldi earlier in the game, his first of the 2026 season. Behind the plate, Basallo improved to 3-for-4 on challenges this season.

The successful challenge secured Suarez's first save since Aug. 6, 2017, achieved over three innings. Called up after Zach Eflin exited a previous start with elbow discomfort, the 36-year-old worked three innings to preserve the bullpen.

The overturned call was Gonzalez's fourth of the game. Baltimore finished the contest 2-for-2 on challenges before the final play and improved to 12-for-14 on ABS challenges through six games.

The victory moved the Orioles to a 3-3 record to close its opening six-game homestand. The ABS system, introduced this season, also factored into Baltimore's ninth-inning reversal during Sunday’s 8-6 win over the Minnesota Twins.