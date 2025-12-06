Building a dynasty is rightly considered the most difficult feat a team can accomplish, but sustaining such supreme excellence is arguably even harder to do. The Tampa Bay Lightning advanced to three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals from 2019-22 and claimed back-to-back championships, solidifying themselves as a modern behemoth. They have not made it past the first round of the playoffs since, however. Has the sun set on this era of Bolts hockey? Not if Victor Hedman has anything to say about it.

The 2020 Conn Smythe Trophy winner and veteran defenseman is expected to return to the ice for Saturday night's matchup versus the New York Islanders, per NHL.com. He missed the team's last 12 games due to an undisclosed injury but appears to be in line to play following a productive morning skate. Although the Lightning (16-9-2, 34 points) are in first place in the Atlantic Division, they have dropped their last two games and could quickly tumble down a bunched-up Eastern Conference with just one extended losing streak.

A healthy Hedman can keep them stable and in the hunt for the top slot in the standings. The 34-year-old Swede has tallied 12 assists, 28 blocks and seven hits through 15 games this season. He had an apple in four straight games before getting injured, making a big impact in year 17 of his celebrated NHL career. Tampa hopes Hedman can pick up where he left off when the squad battles New York (15-10-3, 33 points).

If the two-time champ can stay active and avoid further injury, the Lightning will have an opportunity to compete for another title in June. The puck drops at approximately 7 p.m. ET inside Benchmark International Arena.