The Tampa Bay Lightning are in a prime position to make the NHL Playoffs once again, but are also working on securing their future. The front office recently re-signed JJ Moser to an 8-year deal. Meanwhile, the team also announced a trade for a prospect.

The Lightning have traded Boris Katchouk to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Michael Milne. Milne was the 89th overall selection of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Wild. He had played for the Winnipeg Ice in the WHL before being drafted. The forward signed a three-year entry-level contract. He has primarily played for the Iowa Wild, but made his NHL debut on November 16, 2024, playing on the fourth line for Minnesota without recording a point, and subsequently returned to the AHL.

This year, he has played 15 games with the Wild's AHL affiliate. In that time, he has found the back of the net twice and added three assists. In his AHL career, he has played 172 games, lighting the lamp 32 times while adding 33 helpers. He is expected to join the Syracuse Crunch, the AHL affiliate of the Lightning, but could see some NHL time soon.

Meanwhile, Katchouk was sent to the Wild. He was the 44th overall selection of the Minnesota Wild in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Lightning. He holds dual citizenship with Russia and Canada, but was born in Canada and has played for them at the junior level. Furthermore, he was also a promising box lacrosse player before pursuing an NHL career.

His AHL career began with the Crunch in 2018-19, and he made his NHL debut with the Lightning in 2021-22. That season, the forward played in 38 games with two goals and four assists. He would move to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22, and stay there through the start of 2023-24 before being placed on waivers and ending up with the Rockford IceHogs. After being placed on waivers again, he would spend 2023-24 with the Ottawa Senators. He returned to the AHL ranks with the Wilke-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2024-25 before resigning with the Lightning, and primarily playing at the AHL level this campaign. The Canadian does have three games at the NHL level this year, going without a point. He is expected to report to Iowa in the AHL.

The Lightning are 21-13-3 on the year, placing them tied for second in the Atlantic Division with the Montreal Canadiens. The tie will be broken on Sunday afternoon, as the Lightning host the Canadiens.