Losing Victor Hedman to an injury for any amount of time is concerning for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are currently leading the Atlantic Division. After taking a step back last season, Tampa Bay was back in fine form during the 2025-26 campaign, but will now be without its No. 1 defenseman for at least the next two months, according to a release from the Lightning's official X account.

“Victor Hedman will have a procedure on his elbow on Monday. He is expected to return in early February and play for Team Sweden in the Olympics,” the team announced.

The concern for the Lightning was that the injury he sustained in his most recent game was the same one that kept him out already this season. With the injury reaggravating, it was time to take the necessary steps to fix it.

The priority has to be the organization that is paying the player's bills. Still, any injury to a star player recently has everyone wondering whether it affects their status for the Olympics. NHLers haven't been able to play in the Olympics since 2014, and for some, this year's tournament will be their only chance to do it.

Hedman didn't make a roster in 2014 that included Alexander Edler, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jonathan Ericsson, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Erik Karlsson, Niklas Kronwall, Johnny Oduya, and Henrik Tallinder. At the age of 34, it had to be in the back of Hedman's mind whether this would be his last chance.

Hedman was part of a group of six players that Team Sweden already named to their roster. Hedman, William Nylander, Adrian Kempe, Rasmus Dahlin, Gabriel Landeskog, and Lucas Raymond were the players already slated to attend. If Hedman's injury timeline is correct, he will be back in time for the Olympics and a Lightning playoff run.