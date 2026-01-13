The Tampa Bay Lightning extended their dominance on Monday night, but the victory came with an uneasy cloud hanging over it. Star center Brayden Point exited Tampa Bay’s 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers after suffering an apparent right-knee injury, immediately shifting attention away from the scoreboard and toward his availability moving forward.

After the game, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the injury and confirmed that Point would still travel with the team, offering little speculation as the team awaits further evaluation

“I think we all saw (the injury). So let's see…” Cooper said, via Eduardo A. Encina of Tampa Bay Times.

Point was injured early in the second period during a Lightning power play. Positioned near the crease, he finished a rebound with a backhand to give Tampa Bay momentum, but the celebration was short-lived.

Flyers defenseman Cam York fell awkwardly into Point’s right knee, forcing it to bend unnaturally. Point went down instantly, clutching his knee as Lightning head athletic trainer Tom Mulligan rushed to assist. Although he was able to stand, he could not put weight on the leg and required help from Nikita Kucherov to leave the ice. He did not return.

Before the injury, Point had been a key driver of Tampa Bay’s offense, tallying 11 goals and 19 assists in 36 games. Cooper also emphasized why the timing of the injury is especially frustrating for both Point and the Lightning.

Article Continues Below

“The tough part for Point, is his game had really turned the corner, and it seemed like he was scoring every night for us,” Cooper added.

His strong play recently earned him recognition as one of the first players named to Team Canada’s preliminary roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics, underscoring his importance beyond just the Lightning lineup.

Despite losing Point, Tampa Bay continued its surge. Brandon Hagel, Jake Guentzel, and Kucherov each recorded a goal and an assist, while Jonas Johansson made 19 saves. The win marked Tampa Bay’s 10th straight victory and the 600th regular-season win of Cooper’s coaching career.

Still, the focus now turns forward, as the Lightning continue their five-game road trip Tuesday in Pittsburgh, with Point’s status looming large. Whether Tampa Bay can maintain its momentum without one of its most dynamic centers may hinge on the clarity that comes next.