The victory of Miami (OH) in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday prompted a familiar name to express his support for the squad: Jack Gohlke.

Gohlke became a legendary figure in March Madness in 2024 after carrying No. 14 Oakland past No. 3 Kentucky in the first round. He exploded for 32 points on 10 three-pointers, reminding many of the electric run of Jimmer Fredette with BYU in 2011.

Even though his college days are over, Gohlke is still keeping tabs on the NCAA Tournament, lauding the RedHawks' win over SMU on Wednesday.

“Might have to make a change to my bracket for this Miami squad!” wrote the 26-year-old Gohlke on X.

Miami (OH) went undefeated in the MAC, but got booted out by Massachusetts in the first round of the conference tournament. But that did not deter the RedHawks from making a statement in the First Four.

Miami (OH) coach Travis Steele stressed that they belong among the best programs in the country and they are “fully confident” that they can make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

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If there's one person who knows all about shocking the world in March Madness, it's Gohlke. Getting his stamp of approval should give the RedHawks an extra boost of confidence.

Miami (OH) has not advanced past the Sweet 16 since 1969.

Eian Elmer led the RedHawks, who secured the 11th seed, against the Mustangs with 23 points on 6-of-9 shooting from three-point land. Brant Byers added 19 points and four rebounds.

They will battle No. 6 Tennessee in the first round.