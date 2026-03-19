SMU basketball entered Wednesday with a chance to validate its NCAA Tournament selection, but its March Madness run ended in disappointing fashion with a First Four loss to Miami (OH) in Dayton. The Mustangs fell 89–79 without star guard BJ Edwards, whose absence became one of the defining storylines of the game and its outcome.

The loss brought an abrupt end to a season that still marked meaningful progress for the program. SMU earned its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 and its first at-large bid since 1993. The Mustangs entered the tournament with a 20–13 record, an 8–10 mark in ACC play, a No. 37 NET ranking, and a No. 42 ranking in KenPom.

Their resume included four Quad 1 wins, two victories over ranked opponents, and an offense that averaged 84.2 points per game, the second-highest mark in the ACC. Even with those credentials, the Mustangs’ tournament inclusion faced scrutiny, which added another layer to their early exit.

Dallas Morning News’ Lia Assimakopoulos shared Andy Enfield’s postgame explanation on X, formerly Twitter, outlining both the injury situation and the coach’s defense of SMU’s place in the field.

I asked Andy Enfield about BJ Edwards and how his health factored into the selection committee's decision to put SMU in the NCAA Tournament. Here is his full response: pic.twitter.com/aZlXRAKzBZ — Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) March 19, 2026

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Enfield explained that the senior guard had worked extensively with trainers and looked sharp in recent practices. However, the guard did not feel fully comfortable competing at game speed, and the coaching staff respected that decision despite the stakes.

The coach also pointed to SMU’s full body of work as justification for its tournament bid. Without Edwards, the Mustangs lacked key playmaking and backcourt stability in critical moments, which proved costly vs. the RedHawks.

That absence forced extended minutes for inexperienced guards, exposing depth limitations and disrupting offensive rhythm during crucial late-game possessions.

Ultimately, the loss leaves SMU with lingering questions, but the season still reflected measurable progress under Enfield. The focus now shifts to building on that foundation and turning promise into a deeper postseason run.