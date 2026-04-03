The Tampa Bay Lightning have high hopes of a dominant run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this seasons and bringing home another Stanley Cup title. They have demonstrated their high level of play this season when they went on a 19-1-1 streak earlier in the year, and there's little doubt that the Lightning can play with any team in the Eastern Conference when they are at their best. However, the Lightning may not have one of their biggest stars when the postseason gets underway because defenseman Victor Hedman has been placed on long-term Injured Reserve.

There is still plenty of talent on head coach Jon Cooper's team, but it is hard to picture the Lightning raising the Stanley Cup in June unless Hedman is playing and making a significant contribution. Hedman has had limited availability all season as he has played in just 33 games. He has not been in the lineup for Tampa Bay since March 19.

The Lightning have not issued a specific health reason why Hedman will be on the team, but he has been placed on IR for personal reasons. He has scored just one goal this season along with 16 assists.

The Lightning are depending on Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel to lead the way the rest of the regular season as the team battles the Buffalo Sabres for first place in the Atlantic Division. Kucherov has scored 40 goals and 81 assists for 121 points while Guentzel has added 36 goals and 45 assist for 81 points.

Since Hedman has had difficulty staying in the lineup this season, the Lightning have depended on defenseman Darren Raddysh for scoring from the blue line. He has scored 20 goals and 46 assists this season and has become a key performer in the Tampa Bay attack.