The 2026 Masters Tournament will proceed without two of the most iconic figures in modern golf, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

On Thursday, Mickelson announced that he will not compete in the 2026 tournament due to a personal health matter involving his family and will be out for an extended period.

Woods, on the other hand, announced on Tuesday that he is stepping away from golf for an indefinite period to seek treatment and focus on his health following a rollover car crash on March 27, 2026, and subsequent DUI arrest.

As a result, the 2026 Masters Tournament will be the first played without either Mickelson or Woods since 1994. Mickelson made his debut in 1991 as an amateur (T-46, low amateur) and played in 1993 before missing 1994, while Woods made his debut in 1995.

In 1994, Bernhard Langer was the defending champion after his 1993 victory. Greg Norman was the world No. 1. Rory McIlroy was 4 years old. Scottie Scheffler was still more than two years from being born at the time.

A three-time Masters champion (2004, 2006, 2010), Mickelson would have made his 33rd start. He holds the all-time career earnings record at Augusta National, exceeding $9.8 million through 32 starts, with 28 cuts made and a career scoring average of 71.39.

Woods, a five-time Masters champion (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019), was listed for his 27th start but will miss it. He has five green jackets and a career scoring average of 71.30 at Augusta.

From 1995 onward, Mickelson missed only the 2022 Masters, while Woods, who played every edition from 1995 to 2014, sat out only 2016, 2017, and 2021 due to injuries.

The 90th Masters Tournament, scheduled for April 9-12, will therefore be one of the few modern editions without either player competing.