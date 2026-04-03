The Los Angeles Lakers will face a tough test on Thursday as they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. The Lakers are riding on a four-game winning streak and have only lost once in their last 14 games.

Luka Doncic will look to continue his hot run, as he has scored 40 points in three straight games, including in their victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, 127-113, at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

The Lakers will be without Marcus Smart, who is still nursing an ankle injury. He has missed their last five outings, but coach JJ Redick said the veteran enforcer could return soon.

“JJ Redick said that Marcus Smart was on the court today and could play versus Dallas (Mavericks),” reported OC Register's Benjamin Royer.

The Lakers will battle the Mavericks on Sunday.

Redick has stated that Smart's ankle injury is not major, but they are still erring on the side of caution. The 32-year-old guard was limited to just 54 games in the two previous seasons due to various ailments.

Smart would have played a pivotal role against the Thunder as the Lakers' best perimeter defender. He could have made life difficult for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, Jared McCain, and other wing players of the defending champions.

Smart is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals in 28.8 minutes. More importantly, he has provided the Purple and Gold with toughness and physicality on both ends, while also stepping up in crucial situations. He also issued a strong message to the Lakers' naysayers.

Simply put, the Lakers are better when Smart is on the floor.