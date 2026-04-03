The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently 4-2. Not exactly the dominant start some would expect from them, but with no real concerns. They are looking to win a third consecutive World Series title.

In the meantime, Los Angeles is making one notable change to their uniforms. As part of their road uniforms, the Dodgers will be rocking actual Dodger blue.

Dodger Blue. For the first time in history, the Dodgers will be wearing a blue jersey as part of their regular uniform rotation on the road. pic.twitter.com/ce3EVFVJTd — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 3, 2026

Throughout the team's history, they wore white home uniforms and grey road uniforms. That goes all the way back to their time in Brooklyn up until 1958. More than anything, their home white uniforms have largely become the ones that stand out the most. Fans and celebrities often wear white jerseys. Those uniforms emerged in 1939 and had red numbers on their front.

In 1952, those uniforms made their way onto television just as games were now being shown. In 1958, when the team relocated from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, that uniform design has remained the same.

A look that is often synonymous with greatness as defined by their World Series victories in 1955, 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, 2020, 2024, and 2025. Furthermore, their colors are attached to some of the greatest players of all time, including Jackie Robinson, Sandy Koufax, and Shohei Ohtani.

There have been other teams whose colors and logos have largely remained unchanged throughout the years. Among those teams are the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago White Sox, who are defined by a signature look.

Altogether, the Dodgers' colors and logo have become among the most iconic in not just baseball history, but sports history.