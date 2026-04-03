San Antonio Spurs standout Keldon Johnson is appreciating the recognition he is getting from fans for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award with his strong performances this season.

Johnson is going through the seventh season of his career with the Spurs. He has developed into one of their reliable scorers, whether it's in the starting lineup and off the bench.

The last two seasons, including this one, has seen embrace the sixth man role as the Spurs are flourishing this campaign. While Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle have massively stepped up, Johnson has proved himself to have a positive impact on the offense off the bench.

Fans have seen his latest efforts, chanting his name for the Sixth Man of the Year Award. Johnson didn't notice the chants but appreciates the fans' support for him.

“I love the city. I love our fans. We got the best fans in NBA. I'm just blessed and fortunate to be in a situation, to be blessed enough to even be mentioned in a conversation like that. And God willing, I will be Sixth Man of the Year. But no, we got to continue to take care of business. The team is first, and I continue to appreciate each and every time, long as we win and I'm happy, and the rest of the accolades and things like that will come with. But we got to continue to attack each and every game as a team and continue to do my part to put us in the best situation to win,” Johnson said.

“I love the city. I love our fans. We got the best fans in the NBA… God willing, I will be Sixth Man of the Year.” – Keldon Johnson 🙌 (via @spurs) pic.twitter.com/9s8S3eiqH1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2026

What lies ahead for Keldon Johnson, Spurs

The Spurs are back in the playoffs, and Keldon Johnson played a solid role with his Sixth Man efforts.

San Antonio boasts a 58-18 record on the season, controlling the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following Thursday's clash with the Clippers, the Spurs will prepare for their next matchup. They remain on the road when they face the Nuggets on April 4 at 3 p.m. ET.