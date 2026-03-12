The worlds of elite MMA and federal law enforcement are now officially coming together. Today, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed a groundbreaking partnership that will bring some of the UFC's biggest stars to Quantico to train federal agents.

Patel calls this one-of-a-kind seminar a “historic opportunity.” It will be held at the FBI Special Agent Academy on March 15 and 16. The program gives academy students and senior FBI agents around the world a first-hand look at the tough training and advanced fighting techniques used by top cage fighters.

New FBI director Kash Patel is looking to beef up the training hist agents receive and that may result in a relationship with the UFC pic.twitter.com/y4Sl7NMWlP — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 28, 2025

This crossover has a lot of UFC stars who are ready to share their knowledge. Justin Gaethje, the interim lightweight champion, and Jorge Masvidal, the first BMF champion, will be in charge. They will be joined by an amazing group of grappling and striking experts, such as former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, lightweight contender Michael Chandler, and MMA legend Renzo Gracie.

Article Continues Below

Manel Kape, a top flyweight, and Claudia Gadelha, a former strawweight challenger, will also teach the agents on the mats. The bureau hopes that by hiring these top athletes, it will greatly improve the physical defensive skills of its staff.

The partnership came about because the Trump administration and UFC CEO Dana White have been getting closer. White has been a strong supporter of the president, speaking at recent political rallies and the big UFC White House event coming up in June.

Thoughts on the UFC White House card? @SpinninBackfist pic.twitter.com/nOYirwpfks — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 8, 2026

Patel thanked White very much for his work in the MMA industry and for being willing to work together. The FBI director stressed that the joint effort is based on a love for the country.