The Dominican Republic earned a big 7-5 win over Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night. It was a contest that featured several home run hits, making it one of the most exciting matchups in the tournament so far. Shortly after the win, Juan Soto shared his honest reaction to the DR's victory over Venezuela.

During the postgame interview, the 27-year-old outfielder was asked about the brilliant play the Dominican Republic has put together so far in the WBC. With the team recording 13 home runs already, which is the second most in WBC history, Soto seemed excited about the team's chances to potentially win the World Baseball Classic.

“We know what kind of talent we have in the team,” said Soto. “It's great. We have guys that can [hit home runs]. Guys that can have power and do all these [things], but we gotta get it done. At the end of the day, I'm a little bit impressed with these guys, with this group. It's really special.”

“Dominicans, Venezuelans: thank you for showing up and showing that energy…” ⚡️🇩🇴🇻🇪 Juan Soto discusses Team Dominican Republic's dominant offense and winning Pool D.#WorldBaseballClassic | @SieraSantos https://t.co/BNTXaVIW10 pic.twitter.com/yM2zhkSNXm — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 12, 2026

The Dominican Republic hit four home runs against Venezuela on Wednesday, with Juan Soto, Ketel Marte, Vladimir Guerrero, and Fernando Tatis Jr. all going yard in the contest. This team is well on pace to surpass the World Baseball Classic home run record of 14, which was set in 2009 by Team Mexico. The DR managed to nearly tie the record in the four games of pool play.

With the team advancing to the quarterfinals, the Dominican Republic will have a real chance to contend for the WBC title. The next time they take the field will be on Friday when the DR faces off against Korea. That matchup will begin at 8 p.m. EST and can be watched on Fox.