The 2026 Stadium Series game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning was a classic. The game saw a massive comeback, a goalie fight, sweet outfits, and overtime drama. Jon Cooper reflected after the game on the epic contest, channeling his inner Tony Montana from Scarface.

“I needed a cigar after this one. Holy s**t,” Cooper said after the game, according to Joe Smith of the Athletic.

It was a stressful contest for the Lightning. After Brandon Hagel scored the fastest first goal in outdoor game history, finding the back of the net just 11 seconds into the game, the match turned in favor of the Bruins. Alex Steeves, Morgan Geekie, and Viktor Arvidsson all beat Andrei Vadilevskiy, making it 3-1 in favor of the Bruins.

It would get worse early in the second period, with Matthew Poitras scoring, and then Geekie adding his second of the game, making it 5-1. Oliver Bjorkstrand started the turn around for the Lightning with a goal mid-way through the period. Then, Vasilevskiy and Jeremy Swayman met for a brawl.

“They were quicker, faster, everything in the game,” Cooper said. “They were all over us. And then it got worse. All of a sudden, it was 5-1, and I wanted to get out of this (outfit) and put on a hazmat suit. It was tough. But the goalie fight got us more engaged in the game.”

Momentum moved to the Lightning after that. They added two more powerplay goals in the second period, and Nikita Kucherov tied the game in the third. An overtime winner by David Pastrnak was waived off due to a penalty, which led to a shootout and a Lightning 6-5 victory.

The Lightning are now 35-14-4 on the year, which gives them the best record in the Atlantic Division and tied for the most points in the Eastern Conference. They return to the ice, likely without Cooper giving off “Say hello to my little friend” vibes, on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres.