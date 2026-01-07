It was a disappointing year for the Los Angeles Angels as they didn't make the playoffs. Meanwhile, they are making the usual moves during this offseason, but it appears their slugger, Mike Trout, is off limits for a trade.

This season, Trout finished batting .232 with 106 hits, 26 home runs, and 64 RBIs. At the same time, Trout suffered through an injury riddled season. This, after he returned from miniscus surgery following the 2024 season.

Given his recent battles with injuries, the Angels may be in trouble. However, former MLB All-Star and teammate Mark Trumbo believes outright that while the injuries can impact Trout, he has “high hopes” that he will be good to go in 2026, per Foul Territory.

“He's at a point now where, unfortunately, these injuries have started to compound,” Trumbo said. “I have high hopes for Mike. I know he was always a tremendous teammate to me. He's always been under the radar with the media and whatnot. I think he plays the game for the right reasons. One area because he's capable is batting average.”

"He's at a point now where, unfortunately, these injuries have started to compound."@HaloTerritory's Mark Trumbo wants nothing more than to see Mike Trout have a resurgent year in 2026. pic.twitter.com/765xHbaVnG — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 6, 2026

Trout, 34, has been with the Angels since arriving in the league in 2011. In 2019, he signed a record-breaking 12-year $430 million contract extension. This means he will be with the organization until the 2030 season.

Article Continues Below

Trout was teammates with Trumbo in the early 2010s.

Mike Trout's injury scares go as far back as 2017

Beginning in 2017, Trout began experiencing bouts of injury. That year, Trout missed games due to a torn thumb ligament. The following year, he had to endure an inflammation in his right wrist.

In 2019, Trout had to undergo foot surgery that caused him to miss the remainder of the season. Two years later, he suffered a right calf strain injury while running the bases. In 2022, Trout suffered through a rare back injury called T5 Costovertebral Dysfunction, and in 2023, he suffered a broken hamate bone in his wrist.

Then there were his recent injuries in 2024 and this year.