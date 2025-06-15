The 2026 Olympics in Milan, Italy, will feature NHL players in the hockey competition for the first time since 2014. After February's 4 Nations Face-Off, international hockey should be on full display in 2026. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that all 12 Olympic hockey teams, including Team USA and Team Canada, will announce six roster players on Monday.

“The 12 countries qualified for the men’s Olympic hockey tournament will reveal the first six players on their preliminary rosters at various times tomorrow. Canada. Czechia. Denmark. Finland. France. Germany. Italy. Latvia. Slovakia. Sweden. Switzerland. USA,” Friedman reported.

Finland won the Men's Hockey Gold Medal at the 2022 Olympics, which did not feature active NHL players. Former players Sami Vatanen and Leo Komarov highlighted that team. They beat the Russian Olympic Committee in the title game.

But now, the best hockey players in the world are back at the Olympics. Team Canada defeated Team USA in overtime in 2010 and again at the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2024. The Americans should be looking for revenge with similar teams making the trip next year.

The 4 Nations Face-Off also featured a preliminary roster reveal. Team Canada locked in Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Brad Marchand, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, and Brayden Point last June. Expect a similar team after the championship victory in Boston. Marchand may be 37, but he is ripping up the Stanley Cup Final with the Panthers. And Crosby was one of their best players in the 4 Nations.

Team USA made early calls on Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Adam Fox, Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy, and Jack Eichel. Tkachuk got hurt during the 4 Nations, but should be a lock for the Olympics still. Team USA coach Mike Sullivan is now the Rangers coach, so Adam Fox should be a lock. And assuming McAvoy and Hughes are healthy, they'll be good to go. The 2026 Olympics should be a great spectacle on the ice once again.