The Tampa Bay Lightning signed defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous to a one-year contract extension worth $875,000 for the 2026–27 season, the team announced Friday. Originally an undrafted free agent, D'Astous joined Tampa Bay in May 2025 on a one-year, two-way deal after several strong seasons in Europe.

Currently 27 years old, D'Astous is in the midst of his rookie NHL season, stepping into an impactful role following injuries to the Lightning veteran defensemen Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh. In 33 games this season, he has scored three goals, including two game-winning goals, and 10 assists for a total of 13 points. He averages 19:05 of ice time per game and ranks third among Tampa Bay defensemen in blocked shots (34) and hits (37), while also contributing on the power play as quarterback of the second unit in Hedman’s absence.

D'Astous' journey to the NHL has been unconventional but highly productive. Before signing with the Lightning, he spent the 2024–25 season with Brynas IF in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), where he played 49 games, scored 12 goals, and totaled 39 points with a plus-26 rating. His performance earned him the SHL Defenseman of the Year award. In the playoffs, he appeared in all 17 contests, leading all SHL defensemen with four goals and 38 penalty minutes while finishing with eight points and a plus-7 rating.

Before his season in Sweden, D'Astous spent two seasons (2022–24) with KooKoo in Finland’s Liiga. Over 110 games, he garnered 24 goals and 69 points, leading all KooKoo defensemen in assists and points in both seasons and tying for the team lead in goals in 2022–23. He earned the Pekka Rautakallio Award as Finland’s top defenseman and the Juha Rantasila Trophy as the league’s highest-scoring defenseman in 2023–24.

D'Astous also brings North American professional experience, appearing in 27 AHL games with Syracuse, Grand Rapids, and Colorado, recording three goals and nine points, and skating in 98 ECHL contests for Toledo and Utah, for a combined 29 goals and 79 points. In 2021–22 with Utah, he scored 26 goals, the most among ECHL defensemen, and received the league’s defenseman of the year award.

After being a late cut from Tampa Bay's training camp in September 2025, D'Astous was recalled two weeks into the season and has since played 33 consecutive NHL games. While his defensive metrics at even strength, allowing 3.4 goals per 60 minutes, are among the team’s highest, his offensive contributions and physical play have made him a valuable depth piece as the Lightning adjusts to a season affected by injuries on the back end.

With this extension, D'Astous is now under contract for the next NHL season, securing Tampa Bay’s pending unrestricted free agent list to a smaller group and giving the Lightning continued flexibility on the back end.