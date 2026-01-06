The Detroit Pistons have been in a stellar vein of form ever since the season started, perched at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 27-9 record. And the biggest reason for their current position is none other than Cade Cunningham.

So much so that Reggie Miller believes Cunningham is a shoo-in for the MVP conversation, especially considering the range of players who may already be out of the reckoning.

“I’m surprised more people are not talking about Cade… Cade should certainly be in the discussion for MVP. No question." Reggie Miller with HIGH praise for Cade Cunningham 🙌 🗣️ (via @dpshow)pic.twitter.com/ZOQjM577Hn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

“Yes, and I am surprised more people are not speaking about Cade. Versus the Lakers, and they beat the breaks out of the Lakers. And Cade Cunningham, for those of you are late to the party, overall number 1 pick from Oklahoma State,” Miller explained on the Dan Patrick Show, before going in detail.

Article Continues Below

“He is 6 5’, 6 6’ controls the whole action. It helps now that Jalen Duren is kind of grown into an outlet for them. They have a great chemistry between those two. I think on the back end, I think Luka will be mentioned, SGA will be there, I don’t know if Giannis will qualify. But Cade certainly has the numbers for MVP, no question,” Miller said, per a video posted on X by ClutchPoints.

As the Pistons surge near the top of the Eastern Conference standings and Cunningham continues to deliver elite production on both ends of the floor, the argument that Detroit’s franchise star belongs among the NBA’s most valuable players is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Through 33 games, Cunningham is averaging 26.7 points, 9.7 assists, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game in what has been the most complete season of his career.

He ranks 13th in the league in scoring and second in assists, while also orchestrating one of the most efficient offenses in the NBA. The production has not come at the expense of winning, either, which has long been a dividing line in MVP discussions.