The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping to finally reach the Promised Land this season and end their Stanley Cup curse. With a roster loaded full of stars, this team has every chance to make a deep playoff run. However, the future of one key piece remains up in the air.

Mitch Marner, who leads the Leafs in points with 80, is set to hit NHL free agency this summer. Amid a very impressive campaign, he's yet to have any talks with Toronto about a new deal.

Via TSN's Chris Johnston:

“Mitch Marner has not been willing to discuss a contract yet. This isn't a failed contract negotiation: There has been no negotiation,” Johnston said.

“He's taken it upon himself to have this (very strong) season while not negotiating,” Johnston continued. “I do think there's been tons of dialogue, it's not as though the phone line isn't being picked up on one side.”

“They haven't actually got down to brass tacks. It's not like there's offers going back and forth and they can't agree… It's not a circumstance that they don't want to pay Mitch Marner's price. They don't know his price. They can guess it, we can all guess it… (But) They haven't negotiated yet.”

This could be a smart move for Marner at the moment considering how well he's playing. There's always the possibility that he tests the waters on the open market before ultimately returning to the Maple Leafs, as insider David Pagnotta recently pointed out. There's absolutely no question that Marner should be rewarded with one of the richest contracts in the league because he is truly that special of a player.

The buzz going around is that Marner is looking for a long-term deal that would pay him around $13 million per season, just below Auston Matthews. Whether he gets his wish or not remains to be seen but for now, Marner is clearly focused on the task at hand — bringing a Cup back to Toronto.