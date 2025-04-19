Is this the year everything changes for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Mitch Marner finished fifth in the NHL in points, William Nylander scored the second-most goals behind only Leon Draisaitl, the goaltending is tremendously improved and head coach Craig Berube boasts championship experience. The pieces are in place for this squad to potentially reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 23 years.

But the defense must stay healthy and sharp. The latest injury news indicates that the former will at least be true for the Leafs' first-round showdown with the Ottawa Senators. Defensemen Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward David Kampf are all expected to suit up for Sunday night's Game 1 in Scotiabank Arena.

“Fairly confident,” Berube said, per NHL.com's Dave McCarthy. “I think they're all in pretty good shape. I feel pretty good about it.”

Maple Leafs must bring it this year

Those three players were all absent from Toronto's regular season finale due to upper-body injuries, but with the postseason dawning, pushing through pain is going to be a common theme. Assuming Berube's optimism holds true in the next day, the No. 1 seed in the conference should have a valuable veteran presence versus Ottawa.

Ekman-Larsson tallied 29 points, 83 blocks and ranked fifth on the team in time on ice this season, while McCabe recorded 23 points and 135 blocks (second-highest on squad) in 66 games. Their contributions could be critical throughout the playoffs. That is not to discount the depth that Kampf can provide. He totaled five goals and eight assists with an average time on ice of 12:24 in 59 games.

The Maple Leafs possess an abundance of offensive talent as usual, but the top guys must come through on the big stage. If they do, the defensive attack should now be strong enough to back them up. That vital balance has been missing on this franchise, as Toronto's postseason results will illustrate– advanced to the second round only once since 2004. But maybe, just maybe a true turnaround has taken shape.

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs should offer clarity on that matter.