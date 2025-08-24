The Owens legacy lives on in San Francisco! About two decades ago, wide receiver Terrell Owens dazzled San Francisco 49ers fans with his elite catches and impeccable route running. Cut to this year, and another Owens is catching touchdowns in the red and gold of the Niners.

During the San Francisco 49ers' final preseason game, longtime Niners fans got to see Owens catch a touchdown… just a different one than fans are accustomed to. Terique Owens, the son of Terrell Owens, caught a touchdown pass from Tanner Mordecai for his first touchdown in a 49ers uniform.

Baby T.O.! Terique Owens catches his first TD in a @49ers uniform! Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zs9pivQtlV — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

It seems like the Owens family manifested this touchdown to happen. Before the game, the elder Owens sent his son a video of his first NFL touchdown. Terique said that his father was “ready for his first one today”, per Vic Tafur.

Owens spent time with the 49ers' practice squad last season, but did not see the field during the year, even getting cut at one point. With the 49ers dealing with multiple injuries to their wide receiver room, there might be a chance for Terique to show off his capabilities for the main team.

He'll have some lofty shoes to fill, of course. Terrell Owens was considered one of the best wide receivers of his generation and one of the greatest pass-catchers in 49ers history. In eight seasons in San Francisco, Owens had 8,572 yards and 81 touchdowns. Asking the younger Owens to produce similar numbers to his father, but he can at least try to forge his own path.