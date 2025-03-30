Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares is having an incredible season. Tavares set a new career high in March, per Sportsnet, with 12 goals scored in that calendar month.

Leafs John Tavares sets a career-high for goals in a calendar month with 12 pic.twitter.com/mNXHLCOcHD — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tavares accomplished that feat during a game against the Los Angeles Kings Saturday. The center scored twice in the third period, to push his Toronto club past the pesky Kings. The Maple Leafs center posted two of his team's three goals. Toronto beat L.A., 3-1.

Tavares now has eight goals in his last five games. He is simply on fire for a Toronto team looking to seal a postseason berth.

“Our special teams, you know, PK and power play got us a goal each,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said after the win, per NHL.com. “That’s the difference in the game.”

The Maple Leafs now hold a 44-25-4 record. Toronto has 92 points and is first in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference.

The Maple Leafs got back in the win column against the Kings

The Maple Leafs have six victories in their last 10 games. Tavares and Auston Matthews got the job done on offense against L.A.

“I thought we just stayed patient,” Matthews said. “They’re a really good team, especially here at home, and we didn’t get frustrated. We just continued to push, continued to work.”

This season, the Maple Leafs are certainly staying patient on offense. Toronto has posted 239 goals, the second most in the division. Matthews and Tavares have led the way in recent weeks.

Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo is in awe of watching Matthews work.

“Pretty incredible how he can play all facets of the ice and the game,” Carlo said. “Some of the moves he was making out there tonight, sitting on the bench and just enjoying watching the show. But the way that he can go out there and continue to block shots and do things like that, get the puck 200 feet, to find all-around players like that are very special. Not many can do as much as he can on both sides of the ice.”

The Maple Leafs hope to get another victory when they play against Anaheim Sunday night.