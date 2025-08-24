Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Shilo Sanders got into a scuffle during a NFL preseason game on Saturday night. Sanders was ejected from the contest against the Buffalo Bills, after he was involved in a physical play. Sanders threw punches at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson.

Following the contest, Bucs coach Todd Bowles bemoaned the play of his young rookie.

“You can't throw punches in this league — that's inexcusable,” Bowles said, per ESPN. “They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that.”

Sanders was being blocked by Davidson downfield during a play in the second quarter. There was pushing and shoving that led to the incident. Sanders, who has a history of physical play, was flagged for unnecessary roughness. He was then ejected.

Buccaneers linebacker John Bullock got involved to try and calm Sanders down. Tampa Bay lost the game, 23-19.

Shilo Sanders hopes to earn a spot on the Buccaneers roster

The ejection was definitely a sour note for Sanders, who is trying to earn a spot on the team this season. Sanders was an undrafted player in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played his college football for his dad, Deion Sanders, at Colorado and Jackson State.

Sanders was flagged twice in the Buccaneers-Bills game during pivotal moments. In the first quarter, he got flagged for defensive pass interference. Then came the unnecessary roughness call in the second quarter, which ended his day.

The defensive back finished his college career with 184 total tackles. He also played at South Carolina, where he started his career. The safety had six interceptions playing college football.

The Buccaneers rookie is competing for the fourth safety spot on the team's depth chart. Tampa Bay finished their preseason schedule with a 2-1 record. The squad opens their regular season schedule on September 7, against the Atlanta Falcons.

Time will tell if Sanders is able to make the roster, but this certainly wasn't good for his chances.

