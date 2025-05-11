The Toronto Maple Leafs missed a great chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the second round against the Florida Panthers on Friday, losing a tight Game 3 in overtime against the defending champs. However, after winning the first two games at home, the Leafs have another chance to take full control of the series with a road win in Game 4 on Sunday.

However, Toronto was missing one of its stars at morning skate ahead of the pivotal game down in the Sunshine State. Star forward Auston Matthews was mysteriously absent from the morning practice for the Maple Leafs. However, his status for Game 4 is not in doubt according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

“Auston Matthews isn't on the ice for morning skate, but the Leafs say he'll play Game 4 tonight,” Johnston reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Matthews is one of the most talented goal scorers in the NHL, but he has had a somewhat slow playoffs in the goal-scoring department. He has netted just two pucks in nine games so far, but he has still been contributing in a massive way with eight assists.

Matthews played in just 67 games during the regular season, but he racked up 78 points (33 goals, 45 assists) for an elite Maple Leafs offense. He is one of the main components of one of the best power play units in hockey, so Maple Leafs fans will be thankful that he is good to go in Game 4.

The Leafs need all hands on deck in this series against a Panthers team that showed its playoff chops and mental fortitude on its way to winning the Stanley Cup last season. The Panthers showed off that resolve again in Game 3 to get a big win and get back in the series, and they are are to make it very tough on the Maple Leafs the rest of the way.

With Matthews in the lineup, the Leafs are still the favorites to advance. If he gets hot and starts scoring goals at the rate that he did in the regular season, it will be hard for anybody to stop Toronto.