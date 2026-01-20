Auston Matthews has been the beating heart of the Toronto Maple Leafs ever since they drafted him first overall in 2016. During Matthews' stint thus far with the Maple Leafs, the team has not failed to make it to the postseason, although playoff success has been hard to come by for them, failing to make it to the Conference Finals in each of the past nine seasons.

Nonetheless, no one can ever say that Matthews isn't an all-time great for the Maple Leafs, as his presence has given the team such a high floor, year-in, year-out. They might be on pace for their worst season yet with Matthews, especially after suffering a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday night, but the silver lining is that their star center continues to be as productive as ever.

Despite the loss, Matthews became the Maple Leafs' fourth all-time points leader, passing legendary defenseman Borje Salming on the all-time list, as per the team's PR account on X. The Maple Leafs' star center recorded a goal and an assist in their loss to the Wild, and with these two points he recorded, he now has 769 career points, one more than Salming's tally for his entire Maple Leafs career.

Matthews now has 42 points on the season (25 goals and 17 assists) in 43 games played. In every season except his rookie campaign, he's tallied over a point per game, and he's behind that pace thus far this season.

Maple Leafs look to right the ship

The Maple Leafs haven't been nearly as good this season as they were last year; they were at a 1.32 points per game pace as a team during the 2024-25 campaign, and they've fallen to 1.14 thus far this season.

If the season ended today, the Maple Leafs would be on the outside looking in on the playoff picture. But they have 33 more games on the regular season to get it together, and Matthews definitely has more room to improve considering his track record of production in recent seasons.