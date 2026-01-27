The Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled as of late, losing six of their last seven games. William Nylander has missed the last five games, including the 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Still, the star forward made news during the game, as Nylander displayed an obscene gesture toward a TV camera during the game.

“Toronto’s William Nylander has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for making an inappropriate gesture while in the press box during NHL Game #819,” the NHL Player Safety account posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The incident was caught during the third period of the Leafs' game with the Avalanche, when a camera caught him watching the game in a box. Nylander caught the camera and displayed a one-finger salute, leading to his fine. For his part, Nylander posted on Instagram after the game with an apology.

“Only love for Leafs nation. Sorry about my moment of frustration today! Didn't mean to upset anyone. Looking forward to being back on the ice and not in the stands. Love Willy,” said the post.

The actions for Nylander also led to his head coach, Craig Berube, having to answer about his player's actions.

“He made a mistake. He owned up to it. Things happen. People make mistakes. Players make mistakes. Coaches make mistakes. It happens. I mean, come on. He knows it’s wrong, and he owned up to it,” Berube said to the media, according to Maple Leafs Hot Stove.

“He wants to play. He wants to be here helping the team, for sure. Willy has gone a long time in his career without missing games. It has been different this year for him. It is something new that is going through. It’s hard for a player who wants to be out there; he came back, and he reinjured it again pretty quickly. It is frustrating. We want him out here, too, and he wants to be playing. He is doing everything he can to get back,” Berube concluded.

No timeline has been given for Nylander to return to the Maple Leafs lineup, but it is clear that they need him. The Leafs are now 24-19-9 on the campaign, placing them in seventh in the Atlantic Division. Still, they are just five points back of the Boston Bruins in a crowded Eastern Conference.

The Maple Leafs will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday as they host the Buffalo Sabres.