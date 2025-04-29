The Toronto Maple Leafs can be the first 2025 postseason team to book a ticket to Round 2 on Tuesday night — and Auston Matthews doesn't look to be in any jeopardy of missing the crucial contest.

Matthews didn't practice on Monday due to rest, but was back on the ice before Game 5 against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena, as reported by The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

“I look at the minutes, he played a lot of minutes last game,” Leafs head coach Craig Berube said on Monday, per NHL.com's Dave McCarthy. “So, it’s just a conversation. I have conversations with guys about it and if they feel like they need a little more rest, I think it’s a good thing.”

Matthews played a ton in Game 4, skating 26:23 in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators on Saturday night. He managed four shots on net in the tilt. The only forward who played more was Mitch Marner; the series' leading scorer was on the ice for 28:26.

Through four games in the series, Matthews has managed a goal and six points along with a plus-four rating. Although he was held off the scoresheet in Game 4, he's a big reason why the Maple Leafs have a 3-1 stranglehold on their Atlantic Division rivals.

If Toronto can take care of business on home ice on Tuesday, it'll wrap up the Battle of Ontario in just five games. But it's clear Ottawa isn't going to go quietly, especially after winning its first game of the series two nights ago.

Leafs looking for just 2nd series win since 2004

Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz was terrific through the first three games of the series, allowing just six total goals and making 75 saves on 81 shots. But he looked mortal on Saturday, allowing four goals on 21 shots.

“He was solid. That last goal, he can’t see anything there,” Berube said after Game 4. “I mean, there were a lot of people in front of him on that shot. He made a lot of good saves for us. I thought he was comfortable, played well. I’m not concerned about Stolarz.”

Much more concerning than Stolarz's performance is the fact that the Maple Leafs are 1-12 in playoff elimination games since 2017. Toronto just has an impossible time closing out a series, and that continues to be a huge reason why they haven't made a deep run since 2001-02.

The Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in 2023, which was the team's first series win since defeating the Senators in the last Battle of Ontario back in 2004. But they would go on to lose to the Florida Panthers in five games in 2023, and to the Philadelphia Flyers in six in 2004.

Toronto will be looking to flip the script and close out Ottawa on Tuesday on home ice rather than allowing the series to go back to Canada's capital later this week. If they can secure the victory, they'll be the first of the 16 playoff teams to advance to Round 2 in 2025.

Puck drops on Maple Leafs-Senators from Scotiabank Arena just past 7:00 p.m ET.