The last thing the Chicago Blackhawks wanted to do after losing Connor Bedard to an injury was to have to sit one of their most promising young defensemen. However, after showing up late to the rink on Monday morning, head coach Jeff Blashill decided that Artyom Levshunov had to be a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, according to NHL Insider, Chris Johnston via X, formerly known as Twitter.

The second-overall pick in the 2024 draft is in his first full season with the Blackhawks. After leaving Michigan State University after his draft, Levshunov started the 2024-25 season with the Rockford IceHogs. He spent most of the season there before playing the final 18 games with the Blackhawks, recording six assists.

Levshunov showed enough to justify making the opening night roster for the 2025-26 season, and he hasn't looked back. There are many nights when he plays over 20 minutes and gets some reps on the first powerplay unit. He has contributed 1 goal and 13 assists so far.

Article Continues Below

The Blackhawks had a hot start to the season, but are slowing down with a 3-5-2 record over their last 10 games. It won't get any easier with Bedard out of the lineup, as he was the leading force behind Chicago looking like they could soon be coming out of the rebuild.

Most assumed the Blackhawks had at least one more year near the bottom of the standings before competing for a playoff spot. They are still a young team despite the early success, and Artyom Levshunov's punishment is an example of how there is still some learning to do in Chicago.