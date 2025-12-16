Unfortunately, it appears fans will have to wait at least another year to see the Rolling Stones live again, as their upcoming UK and Europe tour in 2026 has been canceled.

Variety confirmed the reports that the Rolling Stones have decided to cancel their upcoming 2026 stadium tour of the UK and Europe due to guitarist Keith Richards' inability to “commit” to it.

The tour was never officially announced, but any plans have now been scrapped. The Stones' touring pianist, Chuck Leavell, recently revealed that the group finished a new album, which is once again produced by Andrew Watt, who produced their Hackney Diamonds album.

According to Variety's report, Richards isn't able to “commit” to the tour because of the “rigors” of it. He has a history with arthritis, resulting in him changing his playing style. While he recently performed three songs in New York, it's not the same as a tour that will span several months.

When did the Rolling Stones last tour?

Fans will have to wait and see if the Rolling Stones decide to tour in 2026. As of now, it doesn't sound like they will be ready to do so.

They were previously slated to tour the UK and Europe in 2025, but that didn't happen either. There were logistical issues on top of the band members' “existing commitments.”

Their last tour, the Hackney Diamonds Tour, ran from Apr. 28, 2024, to July 21, 2024. They played 20 shows across North America in support of their latest album.

Hackney Diamonds was the Stones' first album of original material in almost two decades. They toured in support of it, and these were the band's first shows in the United States since November 2021.

They last visited Europe in 2022. The Rolling Stones embarked on the 14-date Sixty Tour to celebrate the group's 60th anniversary of their formation.

It's unclear when fans will get another Stones tour. With a new album on the way, that could lead to another tour. For now, fans will have to wait and see.