The Chicago Cubs are keeping an important piece of their bullpen as they rebuild, heading into 2026. Chicago is agreeing to a new contract with reliever Caleb Thielbar, per ESPN.

“Thielbar, 38, had a 2.64 ERA in 67 games last season. He joins newcomer Hoby Milner as lefties in the Cubs pen. The deal is pending a physical,” ESPN's Jesse Rogers posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Chicago finished the 2025 season with a strong 92-70 record, but didn't win the National League Central. The Cubs lost in the National League Playoffs to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Thielbar's deal is expected to be for one-year, per MLB.com. The veteran relief pitcher finished the 2025 regular season with three victories. Before the 2025 season, the veteran spent many years in Minnesota with the Twins.

The Cubs are making pitching a priority this offseason. The club has a new vice president of pitching in Tyler Zombro, who is a young executive.

The Cubs had a strong campaign in 2025 but want more

Chicago started out the 2025 season with a lead in the NL Central, but lost it in late summer. The Brewers got hot and zoomed past the Cubbies in the division. Then, Milwaukee disposed of Chicago in the postseason.

The Cubs have lost a good amount of arms this offseason. Thielbar is the latest reliever to come to terms with the team.

“He is the second lefty to sign with Chicago, which added Holby Milner on a one-year deal last week. The Cubs also signed right-hander Phil Maton to a two-year deal, as they look to rebuild a bullpen that lost most of its back-end arms from this past season's Wild Card club,” MLB.com reported.

Thielbar has 26 total victories in his MLB career. He appeared in 67 games for the Cubs last season. He is known for his versatility; his curveball and fastball are considered to be highly effective.

Left-handed batters hit just .161 off Thielbar last season, per ESPN.